Juvenile arrested in connection with shooting and Logan's Roadho - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Juvenile arrested in connection with shooting and Logan's Roadhouse robbery

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, Detectives with Lubbock Police Department’s Persons Crime Unit arrested a juvenile in connection with a case of aggravated assault, as well as an aggravated robbery in the City of Lubbock.

Through investigation into the shooting on Friday, November 3, at 11:56 p.m. at 2915 Amherst, Lubbock Police Detectives gathered enough information to arrest the juvenile and charge the juvenile with aggravated assault.

According to the police report, the juvenile is accused of kicking in the door to the house. He was wearing a ski mask and a red shirt, holding a gun. The couple inside the house said they had just returned home from celebrating their wedding. The report says the male victim immediately got up and tried to push the juvenile out of the house. The gun went off and the male victim fell to the floor.

The female victim said the door shut and she sat in front of it to prevent the juvenile to come back inside.

The male victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

At that time the suspect was not located.

As the investigation continued, detectives were then able to develop additional leads and gather more information to charge the same juvenile in the October 29 aggravated robbery at Logan’s Roadhouse, located at 6251 Slide Road.

When officers arrived, they found three employees inside the restaurant. The employees told officers that the suspect walked in as they were locking up for the evening.

The suspect then demanded cash from the restaurant’s safe. After filling up a bucket with cash, the suspect then left the scene.

There were no reports of injuries.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, his name has not been released.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

