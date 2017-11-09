12 Bands Left in the Battle of the Bands Contest

After a big week of voting in the Sweet 16, 4 schools advanced to the round of 8 through your voting at kcbd.com

Spur edged Lubbock Christian by 150 votes 51% to 49%

Tahoka topped Lubbock High with 64%

Olton eliminated Nazareth with 96%

Levelland stopped defending Battle of the Bands Champion Lamesa with 74%

Here’s who is up for the vote this week at kcbd.com

Floydada vs Seagraves

Brownfield vs New Deal (who finished 5th at State this week)

Whiteface vs. Ropes (Whiteface won the 1A State Marching Band Title and Ropes finished 2nd at State)

Estacado vs. Lubbock Christian

Check out each of these schools videos and vote at kcbd.com. 1 vote per minute per email is allowed at kcbd.com. Voting is open until next Thursday at 3 and I’ll have results Thursday at 6. The 8 remaining schools will then battle to make the Final Note 4 as we go from 8 to 4 to 1 and crown the Battle of the Bands Champion.

Who will win the $3000 Grand Prize? Vote at kcbd.com/bands

The Battle of the Bands is brought to you by Sonic and South Plains College.

You can see a current bracket, the official rules, and vote at the official Battle of the Bands website here.

