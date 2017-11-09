12 Bands Left in the Battle of the Bands Contest - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

12 Bands Left in the Battle of the Bands Contest

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

After a big week of voting in the Sweet 16, 4 schools advanced to the round of 8 through your voting at kcbd.com

Spur edged Lubbock Christian by 150 votes 51% to 49%

Tahoka topped Lubbock High with 64%

Olton eliminated Nazareth with 96%

Levelland stopped defending Battle of the Bands Champion Lamesa with 74%

Here’s who is up for the vote this week at kcbd.com

  • Floydada vs Seagraves
  • Brownfield vs New Deal (who finished 5th at State this week)
  • Whiteface vs. Ropes (Whiteface won the 1A State Marching Band Title and Ropes finished 2nd at State)
  • Estacado vs. Lubbock Christian

Check out each of these schools videos and vote at kcbd.com. 1 vote per minute per email is allowed at kcbd.com. Voting is open until next Thursday at 3 and I’ll have results Thursday at 6. The 8 remaining schools will then battle to make the Final Note 4 as we go from 8 to 4 to 1 and crown the Battle of the Bands Champion.

Who will win the $3000 Grand Prize? Vote at kcbd.com/bands

The Battle of the Bands is brought to you by Sonic and South Plains College.

You can see a current bracket, the official rules, and vote at the official Battle of the Bands website here.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • End Zone Scores: 11/9

    End Zone Scores: 11/9

    Thursday, November 9 2017 11:02 PM EST2017-11-10 04:02:28 GMT
    End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

    Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday.

    Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday.

  • 12 Bands Left in the Battle of the Bands Contest

    12 Bands Left in the Battle of the Bands Contest

    Thursday, November 9 2017 7:41 PM EST2017-11-10 00:41:42 GMT
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic

    After a big week of voting in the Sweet 16, 4 schools advanced to the round of 8 through your voting...

    After a big week of voting in the Sweet 16, 4 schools advanced to the round of 8 through your voting...

  • 2 sign out in Ropesville, 1 for Equestrian in Big 12

    2 sign out in Ropesville, 1 for Equestrian in Big 12

    Thursday, November 9 2017 7:40 PM EST2017-11-10 00:40:59 GMT
    Ropes Kinsey Jones (Source: KCBD Photo)Ropes Kinsey Jones (Source: KCBD Photo)

    Out in Ropesville, a first for me. Covering an equestrian signing! Ropes Kinsey Jones signed with Oklahoma State in the Big 12 for equestrian. Ropes QB Kaiston Terry plays 6 man football in high school, but he'll play 11 man in college as he signed with Concordia University in Nebraska.

    Out in Ropesville, a first for me. Covering an equestrian signing! Ropes Kinsey Jones signed with Oklahoma State in the Big 12 for equestrian. Ropes QB Kaiston Terry plays 6 man football in high school, but he'll play 11 man in college as he signed with Concordia University in Nebraska.

    •   
Powered by Frankly