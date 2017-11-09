Sundown’s Caycee Holson signs with Wayland Baptist

Sundown's Caycee Holston signed to play basketball for Coach Alesha Robertson-Ellis and the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens at a ceremony Thursday morning.

Caycee is so thankful for this opportunity.

"I want to thank my teammates, my coaches, the community, the teachers, everyone helping me to get where I am today."

Caycee had 13 points in Sundown's season opening 45-40 win over Roosevelt on Wednesday.

