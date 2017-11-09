2 sign out in Ropesville, 1 for Equestrian in Big 12 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2 sign out in Ropesville, 1 for Equestrian in Big 12

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Ropes Kinsey Jones (Source: KCBD Photo) Ropes Kinsey Jones (Source: KCBD Photo)
Ropes QB Kaiston Terry (Source: KCBD Photo) Ropes QB Kaiston Terry (Source: KCBD Photo)
ROPESVILLE, TX (KCBD) -

Out in Ropesville, a first for me. Covering an equestrian signing! Ropes Kinsey Jones signed with Oklahoma State in the Big 12 for equestrian. Ropes QB Kaiston Terry plays 6 man football in high school, but he'll play 11 man in college as he signed with Concordia University in Nebraska.

Kinsey started riding a horse when she was 10 and her countless hours of hard work has paid off.

"When I when to Oklahoma State for my official visit, I met with the coaches. They were just amazing. They are such a family, the equestrian team. It's a great group of girls and a great program. This is where I want to be and I couldn't be happier."

Kaiston Terry and the Ropes Eagles play New Home Friday Night for the State Title, but the Quarterback is thrilled for his opportunity to play college football. He's not so thrilled about the weather.

"It's going to be a lot different. Going from a little hot here in Texas to cold winters in Nebraska."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • End Zone Scores: 11/9

    End Zone Scores: 11/9

    Thursday, November 9 2017 11:02 PM EST2017-11-10 04:02:28 GMT
    End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

    Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday.

    Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday.

  • 12 Bands Left in the Battle of the Bands Contest

    12 Bands Left in the Battle of the Bands Contest

    Thursday, November 9 2017 7:41 PM EST2017-11-10 00:41:42 GMT
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic

    After a big week of voting in the Sweet 16, 4 schools advanced to the round of 8 through your voting...

    After a big week of voting in the Sweet 16, 4 schools advanced to the round of 8 through your voting...

  • 2 sign out in Ropesville, 1 for Equestrian in Big 12

    2 sign out in Ropesville, 1 for Equestrian in Big 12

    Thursday, November 9 2017 7:40 PM EST2017-11-10 00:40:59 GMT
    Ropes Kinsey Jones (Source: KCBD Photo)Ropes Kinsey Jones (Source: KCBD Photo)

    Out in Ropesville, a first for me. Covering an equestrian signing! Ropes Kinsey Jones signed with Oklahoma State in the Big 12 for equestrian. Ropes QB Kaiston Terry plays 6 man football in high school, but he'll play 11 man in college as he signed with Concordia University in Nebraska.

    Out in Ropesville, a first for me. Covering an equestrian signing! Ropes Kinsey Jones signed with Oklahoma State in the Big 12 for equestrian. Ropes QB Kaiston Terry plays 6 man football in high school, but he'll play 11 man in college as he signed with Concordia University in Nebraska.

    •   
Powered by Frankly