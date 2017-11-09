2 sign out in Ropesville, 1 for Equestrian in Big 12

Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday.
After a big week of voting in the Sweet 16, 4 schools advanced to the round of 8 through your voting...
Out in Ropesville, a first for me. Covering an equestrian signing! Ropes Kinsey Jones signed with Oklahoma State in the Big 12 for equestrian. Ropes QB Kaiston Terry plays 6 man football in high school, but he'll play 11 man in college as he signed with Concordia University in Nebraska.
Sundown's Caycee Holston signed to play basketball for Coach Alesha Robertson-Ellis and the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens at a ceremony Thursday morning.
Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Head Coach Candi Whitaker welcomed Chrislyn Carr and Taylor Hosendove to the 2018 Lady Raider class this morning.
