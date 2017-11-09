2 sign out in Ropesville, 1 for Equestrian in Big 12

Out in Ropesville, a first for me. Covering an equestrian signing! Ropes Kinsey Jones signed with Oklahoma State in the Big 12 for equestrian. Ropes QB Kaiston Terry plays 6 man football in high school, but he'll play 11 man in college as he signed with Concordia University in Nebraska.

Kinsey started riding a horse when she was 10 and her countless hours of hard work has paid off.

"When I when to Oklahoma State for my official visit, I met with the coaches. They were just amazing. They are such a family, the equestrian team. It's a great group of girls and a great program. This is where I want to be and I couldn't be happier."

Kaiston Terry and the Ropes Eagles play New Home Friday Night for the State Title, but the Quarterback is thrilled for his opportunity to play college football. He's not so thrilled about the weather.

"It's going to be a lot different. Going from a little hot here in Texas to cold winters in Nebraska."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.