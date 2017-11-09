Truck that led police on high-speed chase stolen from Amarillo

Two suspects are in custody after a high speed chase with shots fired and a two-hour standoff on Thursday.

The chase started in Hale County just before 11 a.m. and ended just southwest of Lorenzo

Law enforcement took a female passenger into custody and the standoff with the driver began.

Authorities say the truck they were driving was stolen out of Amarillo.

The owner of Beauchamp Motors in Amarillo says he saw the couple around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening when workers noticed them acting suspicious.

"They were going from vehicle to vehicle...one of my salesmen noticed what they were doing and went out there and started waiting on them. They kind of made the whole lot just looking from one vehicle to another," said Gary Beauchamp, owner of Beauchamp Motors.

The couple left and then around 2 a.m. Thursday morning Beauchamp got a phone call from police that a vehicle had been stolen off his lot.

"Discovered that one of my vehicles was stolen - a 2012 Chevy extended cab pickup," Beauchamp said.

Their surveillance footage picked up the truck smashing through the front gate around midnight, causing damage.

"We seen that he backed up and made a run at the gate and ran through it, pulled a pole out of the ground, so we know it had front end damage," Beauchamp said.

Surveillance footage also caught the thieves sneaking around other vehicles before stealing the truck.

That truck matched the description of the vehicle that led police on the chase. That's when they called to let Beauchamp know they found his truck but that he couldn't have it back just yet.

"When they called me I didn't have a clue that it would probably be over there and end up in a high speed chase," Beauchamp said.

Beauchamp says this is something that doesn't happen all that often. The last time they had a vehicle stolen was close to a year and a half ago.

There were multiple police agencies involved Thursday, including DPS, Lubbock County SWAT, and Plainview SWAT.

The driver was taken to the hospital but they haven't released what injuries that person had.

Police have not released why the chase started. They say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.