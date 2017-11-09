End Zone Scores: 11/9

Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday.
Coronado 34
Abilene Cooper 31
Anton 46
Nazareth 47
Motley County 56
Southland 6
Randall 24
Palo Duro 0
Hermleigh 32
Klondike 44
Whitharral 52
Aspermont JV 6
Lazbuddie 0
Amherst 1 (forfeit win)
Smyer 1
Morton 0 (forfeit win)
Benjamin 1
Patton Springs 0 (forfeit win)
