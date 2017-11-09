End Zone Scores: 11/9 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Scores: 11/9

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday.

Coronado 34
Abilene Cooper 31

Anton 46
Nazareth 47

Motley County 56
Southland 6

Randall 24
Palo Duro 0

Hermleigh  32
Klondike 44

Whitharral 52
Aspermont JV 6

Lazbuddie 0
Amherst 1 (forfeit win)

Smyer 1
Morton 0 (forfeit win)

Benjamin 1
Patton Springs 0 (forfeit win)

