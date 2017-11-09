Roller-coaster temps through the weekend

It will be on the cool side Friday with a warming trend on Saturday as we wrap up this week and move into the weekend.

Scattered clouds and some sun will keep the afternoon high temp around 60 degrees in Lubbock on the last day of the week. Most of the South Plains will experience high temps from 57 to 62 degrees, very similar to Thursday.

Moving into the weekend, low clouds and fog will return Saturday morning and linger thru mid-day. However, a southwest wind in the afternoon will allow Saturday to warm to the low to mid 70s for all of the South Plains, except the far eastern areas.

Those southwest winds will turn to the north late Saturday and it will cool back to the 60 degree mark for highs on Sunday. The roller-coaster temps will continue on Monday with highs back to near 70 degrees.

With the exception of drizzle Saturday and maybe Sunday mornings, no significant moisture is expected thru next week.

