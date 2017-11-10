Shots fired during fight at Hitching Post, woman injured in crossfire

Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.
The legislation is President Donald Trump's top priority and a goal many Republicans believe has grown even more urgent in the wake of election losses on Tuesday.
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.
AP Exclusive: AP analysis details how Russian agents on Twitter tried to deflect bad news around Trump's election campaign in 2016 and refocused criticism on mainstream media and Clinton campaign.
