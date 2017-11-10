Shots fired during fight at Hitching Post, woman injured in crossfire

One person is in the hospital after being shot in crossfire following an altercation at a club in east Lubbock.

Police say they were called to the 1900 block of East Broadway after a fight broke out at the Hitching Post around 4:00 Friday morning. Authorities on the scene say the fight then spilled outside, and one woman was shot in the upper thigh during the altercation.

That woman was taken to Covenant. Several others were taken to Covenant for trauma. The KCBD reporter on the scene says the group scattered after the incident.

There is no suspect in custody right now. Police are still investigating this situation.

