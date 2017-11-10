TTU basketball game day traffic and parking changes

In hopes of making life easier for fans, the Texas Tech Athletics Department has announced parking and traffic changes for the 2017-18 men’s basketball season, beginning this Friday.

For all men’s basketball games, the S1 Parking Lot at the John Walker Soccer Complex will be the only free parking lot for all fans to include ADA parking.

Then 75 minutes before tip-off, a free shuttle service well run and continue for up to 60 minutes following the game to transport fans to and from the United Supermarkets Arena. Buses are ADA accessible.

There will no longer be free parking in the West Lot across from the United Supermarkets Arena.

Traffic patterns also will change for the upcoming season. All fans with North Lot passes must enter the lot from the Main and Flint intersection, and those with South Lot passes must enter the lot from the 18th and Flint intersection. All West Lot pass holders must enter at the Texas Tech Parkway and Knoxville Avenue intersection. No vehicles will be allowed to enter at Indiana Avenue off of the Texas Tech Parkway.

The men's season opener will be this Friday against South Alabama at 8:00 P.M. Tickets can be purchased for as low as $10 online at www.TexasTech.com or in person at the United Supermarkets Arena Box Office which opens 90 minutes prior to tip-off.

The game will be be televised by FOX College Sports and the FOX Sports Go app. Chuck Heinz, Craig Wells and Adam Doyle will serve as the announcing team.

