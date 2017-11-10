Veteran finds friend's name on Vietnam War Memorial Wall

Veterans Day has special meaning this year in the small South Texas community where a church massacre occurred last weekend.
President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.
58,000 names and memories are etched into the Vietnam War Memorial Wall and for Tom Martin, one of those has stuck with him all these years.
Vice President Mike and his wife, Karen, joined several dozen volunteers to give the Vietnam Veterans Memorial a holiday cleaning.
The Silent Wings Museum will be hosting a variety of events on Veterans Day Nov. 11.
