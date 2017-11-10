Texas Tech vs. Baylor: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

The Red Raiders are currently on a 4-game losing streak and with only 3-games left on the schedule, they must get the season back on track.

So here are my 3 keys to victory for the Red Raiders to beat the Baylor Bears and get back in the win column for the first time since October 7th.

Run the Rock: Coming into this game, the Baylor rush defense is ranked 108th for how many yards that they give up per game. That sits around 206-yards per game and ranks dead last in the Big 12 Conference. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Red Raiders run the ball more than they pass it against the Bears.

Score when in the Red-Zone: This has been a struggle for the Red Raiders all year. Simply stated, Texas Tech must score when they get into the Red-Zone. Get this, coming into this game the Red Raiders rank last in the Big 12 for their red zone offense and convert on 67 percent of their opportunities. So, it is important the Red Raiders finish drives and get into the end zone, rather than try to rely on the Big 12’s worst ranked field goal unit.

Win the Turnover Battle: The Bears head into this contest, ranked 9th in the Big 12 Conference in the turnover margin. While, the Red Raiders are ranked second. Plus, we don’t know who will be the starting quarterback for the Baylor, freshman Charlie Brewer or sophomore Zach Smith could be getting the start. Either way, the Red Raider defense looks to force turnovers against the Bears.

“They're important every week. In this league, you have to create turnovers in order to win,” Jah'Shawn Johnson said. “You have to win the turnover margin, because every offense can go score with the ball at any given time. So just to give our offense the ball back in the short field helps us a lot.”

Final thoughts: According to the ESPN Power Index, the Red Raiders come into this game with a 77-percent chance to beat Baylor. If Texas Tech can do these 3 keys, I’d look for them to bounce back and get a win over the Baylor Bears.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.