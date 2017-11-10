Highway dedicated to Trooper Jonathan McDonald - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Highway dedicated to Trooper Jonathan McDonald

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
A sign is on display in the Post High School Gymnasium after a piece of highway was dedicated to Trooper Jonathan McDonald (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) A sign is on display in the Post High School Gymnasium after a piece of highway was dedicated to Trooper Jonathan McDonald (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
Jonathan McDonald (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety) Jonathan McDonald (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
POST, TX (KCBD) -

A piece of highway near Post has been dedicated to the memory of Trooper Jonathan McDonald, a law enforcement officer who died around seven years ago.

The Texas Department of Public Safety made this announcement and sign reveal on Friday at the Post High School Gymnasium. McDonald was a former DPS Trooper who was killed in the line of duty in 2010 in a crash while responding to a separate vehicle crash.

He joined DPS in 2008 and was stationed in Post at the time of his death.

The portion of the highway dedicated to him is south of Southland and stretches from Garza to Scurry County. He was survived by his parents, wife, one daughter and two brothers.

