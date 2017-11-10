Hale County Sheriff expects to retire Dec. 7 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hale County Sheriff expects to retire Dec. 7

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Sheriff David Mull (Source: Plainview Daily Herald) Sheriff David Mull (Source: Plainview Daily Herald)
HALE COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

In a letter to the Hale County Judge, it was announced David Mull, sheriff for Hale County, intends to retire on Dec. 7 after 21 years on the job.

In order to fill the spot that will be vacant by Mull's departure the county will have to have a special election, according to the Plainview Daily Herald. County Attorney Jim Tirey said that election will not go through a primary process and candidates will have 75 days to announce their intention run for the position.

Even though Mull's retirement will be effective in December he may still have to stay in office until a successor is chosen. This may be the case as there is very little time from now to Dec. 7 to host any kind of special election. 

"I think it is the right time and I have some other things I would like to do," Mull said to the Herald. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • US, S. Korea start drills in show of force against N. Korea

    US, S. Korea start drills in show of force against N. Korea

    Saturday, November 11 2017 2:45 AM EST2017-11-11 07:45:17 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 5:35 AM EST2017-11-11 10:35:53 GMT
    (Jo Jung-ho/Yonhap via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017 file photo, the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) is escorted into Busan port, South Korea, after completing a joint drill with the South Korean military.(Jo Jung-ho/Yonhap via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017 file photo, the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) is escorted into Busan port, South Korea, after completing a joint drill with the South Korean military.

    The United States and South Korea have started joint naval drills that will involve three U.S. aircraft carriers in what officials describe as a clear warning to North Korea.

    The United States and South Korea have started joint naval drills that will involve three U.S. aircraft carriers in what officials describe as a clear warning to North Korea.

  • Trump pushes 'America first' during tough trade talk in Asia

    Trump pushes 'America first' during tough trade talk in Asia

    Friday, November 10 2017 1:44 AM EST2017-11-10 06:44:39 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 5:35 AM EST2017-11-11 10:35:51 GMT

    Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.

    Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.

  • Bible scholars take issue with Moore's defender

    Bible scholars take issue with Moore's defender

    Friday, November 10 2017 5:45 PM EST2017-11-10 22:45:05 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 5:09 AM EST2017-11-11 10:09:42 GMT

    Scholars dispute an Alabama state official who cites the Bible to defend the Republican U.S. Senate candidate accused of sexual advances on girls.

    Scholars dispute an Alabama state official who cites the Bible to defend the Republican U.S. Senate candidate accused of sexual advances on girls.

    •   
Powered by Frankly