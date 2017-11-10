Hale County Sheriff expects to retire Dec. 7

In a letter to the Hale County Judge, it was announced David Mull, sheriff for Hale County, intends to retire on Dec. 7 after 21 years on the job.

In order to fill the spot that will be vacant by Mull's departure the county will have to have a special election, according to the Plainview Daily Herald. County Attorney Jim Tirey said that election will not go through a primary process and candidates will have 75 days to announce their intention run for the position.

Even though Mull's retirement will be effective in December he may still have to stay in office until a successor is chosen. This may be the case as there is very little time from now to Dec. 7 to host any kind of special election.

"I think it is the right time and I have some other things I would like to do," Mull said to the Herald.

