2 identified after Thursday multi-county pursuit - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2 identified after Thursday multi-county pursuit

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
40-year-old Danny Joe Geer (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) 40-year-old Danny Joe Geer (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
29-year-old KIhilyn LaShae Shouse (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) 29-year-old KIhilyn LaShae Shouse (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
HALE COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Danny Joe Geer and Khilyn LaShae Shouse have been identified as the two people who incited a multi-county police pursuit on Thursday morning.  

Geer, a 40-year-old from Sanford, and Shouse, a 19-year-old from Borger, have been accused of evading police after a Hale County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to stop them near Farm to Market Road 789, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release. While trying to evade officers in the 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck one of them shot at a deputy with a shotgun.

After the deputy returned fire he was able to initiate a pursuit, ending near County Roads 3900 and 6900 close to Lorenzo, which required the help of the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hale County Sheriff's Office. Once the pursuit ended both suspects fled on foot into a pasture nearby.

Geer was able to fire at law enforcement officials with the shotgun after taking cover near farm equipment, but did later sustain a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital by EMS. Shouse was also captured and taken into custody.

Both have since been taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. Bond amounts are not known at this time but KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

RELATED STORY: Driver, passenger in custody after high speed chase, shots fired

RELATED STORY: Truck that led police on high-speed chase stolen from Amarillo

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

