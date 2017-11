DPS identifies suspects who shot at officers during high-speed chase, standoff

Officials with the Department of Public Safety say 40-year-old Danny Joe Geer and 19-year-old Khilyn LaShae Shouse have been identified as the two people who incited a multi-county police pursuit on Thursday morning.

Geer and Shouse have been accused of evading police after a Hale County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to stop them near Farm to Market Road 789, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release. While trying to evade officers in the 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck one of them shot at a deputy with a shotgun.

After the deputy returned fire he was able to initiate a pursuit, ending near County Roads 3900 and 6900 close to Lorenzo, which required the help of the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hale County Sheriff's Office. Once the pursuit ended both suspects fled on foot into a pasture nearby.

Geer was able to fire at law enforcement officials with the shotgun after taking cover near farm equipment but was shot in the leg, according to officials. Once the two-hour standoff was over, he was taken to the hospital by EMS. Shouse was taken into custody after surrendering.

Both have since been taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. Geer's bond has been set at $100,000. Shouse's bond has not been set at this time.

Geer is from Sanford, Texas, and Shouse is from Borger, Texas.

