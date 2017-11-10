Morton woman identified after deadly crash Wednesday

The United States and South Korea have started joint naval drills that will involve three U.S. aircraft carriers in what officials describe as a clear warning to North Korea.
Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.
Scholars dispute an Alabama state official who cites the Bible to defend the Republican U.S. Senate candidate accused of sexual advances on girls.
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.
The legislation is President Donald Trump's top priority and a goal many Republicans believe has grown even more urgent in the wake of election losses on Tuesday.
