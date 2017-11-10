Morton woman identified after deadly crash Wednesday

64-year-old Deborah Thomas of Morton has been as the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene after a two-car crash near Levelland on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at around 5 p.m. while Thomas was driving her Hyndai west on W. Ellis Street towards Farm to Market Road 1490, according to a Department of Public Safety news release. She did not stop at a stop sign and crashed into the pickup 31-year-old Aldaco Gaspar was driving.

Gaspar, a Levelland native was not injured in the crash. So far there has not been any information released on funeral services for Thomas but KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

