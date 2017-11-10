Morton woman identified after deadly crash Wednesday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Morton woman identified after deadly crash Wednesday

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: KCBD graphic Source: KCBD graphic
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

64-year-old Deborah Thomas of Morton has been as the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene after a two-car crash near Levelland on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at around 5 p.m. while Thomas was driving her Hyndai west on W. Ellis Street towards Farm to Market Road 1490, according to a Department of Public Safety news release. She did not stop at a stop sign and crashed into the pickup 31-year-old Aldaco Gaspar was driving.

Gaspar, a Levelland native was not injured in the crash. So far there has not been any information released on funeral services for Thomas but KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • US, S. Korea start drills in show of force against N. Korea

    US, S. Korea start drills in show of force against N. Korea

    Saturday, November 11 2017 2:45 AM EST2017-11-11 07:45:17 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 5:35 AM EST2017-11-11 10:35:53 GMT
    (Jo Jung-ho/Yonhap via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017 file photo, the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) is escorted into Busan port, South Korea, after completing a joint drill with the South Korean military.(Jo Jung-ho/Yonhap via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017 file photo, the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) is escorted into Busan port, South Korea, after completing a joint drill with the South Korean military.

    The United States and South Korea have started joint naval drills that will involve three U.S. aircraft carriers in what officials describe as a clear warning to North Korea.

    The United States and South Korea have started joint naval drills that will involve three U.S. aircraft carriers in what officials describe as a clear warning to North Korea.

  • Trump pushes 'America first' during tough trade talk in Asia

    Trump pushes 'America first' during tough trade talk in Asia

    Friday, November 10 2017 1:44 AM EST2017-11-10 06:44:39 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 5:35 AM EST2017-11-11 10:35:51 GMT

    Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.

    Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.

  • Bible scholars take issue with Moore's defender

    Bible scholars take issue with Moore's defender

    Friday, November 10 2017 5:45 PM EST2017-11-10 22:45:05 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 5:09 AM EST2017-11-11 10:09:42 GMT

    Scholars dispute an Alabama state official who cites the Bible to defend the Republican U.S. Senate candidate accused of sexual advances on girls.

    Scholars dispute an Alabama state official who cites the Bible to defend the Republican U.S. Senate candidate accused of sexual advances on girls.

    •   
Powered by Frankly