Southcrest to host event honoring first responders - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Southcrest to host event honoring first responders

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Southcrest Christian School log (Source: Facebook) Southcrest Christian School log (Source: Facebook)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Southcrest Christian School will honor all first responders from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the north parking lot of its church, located at 3801 South Loop 289.

The school is inviting all first responders from Lubbock to join in its event. Students and teachers will present officials with baked items, coffee and pray over the officers for protection and success.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • US, S. Korea start drills in show of force against N. Korea

    US, S. Korea start drills in show of force against N. Korea

    Saturday, November 11 2017 2:45 AM EST2017-11-11 07:45:17 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 5:35 AM EST2017-11-11 10:35:53 GMT
    (Jo Jung-ho/Yonhap via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017 file photo, the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) is escorted into Busan port, South Korea, after completing a joint drill with the South Korean military.(Jo Jung-ho/Yonhap via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017 file photo, the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) is escorted into Busan port, South Korea, after completing a joint drill with the South Korean military.

    The United States and South Korea have started joint naval drills that will involve three U.S. aircraft carriers in what officials describe as a clear warning to North Korea.

    The United States and South Korea have started joint naval drills that will involve three U.S. aircraft carriers in what officials describe as a clear warning to North Korea.

  • Trump pushes 'America first' during tough trade talk in Asia

    Trump pushes 'America first' during tough trade talk in Asia

    Friday, November 10 2017 1:44 AM EST2017-11-10 06:44:39 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 5:35 AM EST2017-11-11 10:35:51 GMT

    Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.

    Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.

  • Bible scholars take issue with Moore's defender

    Bible scholars take issue with Moore's defender

    Friday, November 10 2017 5:45 PM EST2017-11-10 22:45:05 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 5:09 AM EST2017-11-11 10:09:42 GMT

    Scholars dispute an Alabama state official who cites the Bible to defend the Republican U.S. Senate candidate accused of sexual advances on girls.

    Scholars dispute an Alabama state official who cites the Bible to defend the Republican U.S. Senate candidate accused of sexual advances on girls.

    •   
Powered by Frankly