Southcrest to host event honoring first responders

Southcrest Christian School will honor all first responders from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the north parking lot of its church, located at 3801 South Loop 289.

The school is inviting all first responders from Lubbock to join in its event. Students and teachers will present officials with baked items, coffee and pray over the officers for protection and success.

