More Area Signings in Denver City, Tahoka & Spur - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

More Area Signings in Denver City, Tahoka & Spur

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: Pete Christy, Twitter Source: Pete Christy, Twitter
Source: Pete Christy, Twitter Source: Pete Christy, Twitter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Spur
Belle Smith signed to run at Lubbock Christian University

Denver City

Arielle Adams signed to play basketball at Midwestern State

Tahoka

Natalie Stice signed to play basketball at Eastern New Mexico

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly