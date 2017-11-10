End Zone scores: 11/10 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone scores: 11/10

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores:

Hale Center 6        
Abernathy 48         

WF Notre Dame 0    
All Saints 52    

O'Donnell 0       
Borden County 53         

Snyder 25        
Brownwood 47        

Brownfield 21       
Bushland 66

Tulia 7        
Canadian 62         

Plainview 38       
Canyon 28         

Kress 52        
Cotton Center 6         

Sands 62        
Dawson 6        

Slaton 49       
Friona 42         

Trinity Christian 10        
FW Lake Country 20         

Wellman-Union 65        
Grady 30         

Whiteface 52        
Hart 6         

Dimmitt 6       
Highland Park 27         

Guthrie 22        
Jayton 70         

Pecos 49        
Lamesa 54         

Crosbyton 28        
Lockney 30         

Meadow 59       
Lorenzo 62         

Midland Trinity 0       
Lubbock Christian 59        

Lake View 14        
Lubbock Cooper 65        

Monterey 73       
Lubbock High 31

Happy 74 
McLean 28          

Ralls 0        
Memphis 49         

Shallowater 35        
Muleshoe 0         

Ropes 56        
New Home 8         

Floydada 40       
Olton 35        

Knox City 76       
Paducah 44        

Anson 6       
Post 63         

Littlefield 20       
River Road 30         

Coahoma 52       
Roosevelt 0         

Roby 20        
Seagraves  50       

SpringLake-Earth 24        
Smyer 14         

Rotan 49        
Spur 77         

Bovina 47        
Sudan 19         

New Deal 27        
Sundown 29         

Greenwood 23       
Sweetwater 48         

Plains 22        
Tahoka 30         

Hedley 0        
Valley 68         

Plainview Christian 97       
Wichita Christian 96        

Petersburg 72        
Wilson 8    

