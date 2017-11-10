End Zone scores: 11/10

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores:

Hale Center 6

Abernathy 48

WF Notre Dame 0

All Saints 52

O'Donnell 0

Borden County 53

Snyder 25

Brownwood 47

Brownfield 21

Bushland 66

Tulia 7

Canadian 62

Plainview 38

Canyon 28

Kress 52

Cotton Center 6

Sands 62

Dawson 6

Slaton 49

Friona 42

Trinity Christian 10

FW Lake Country 20

Wellman-Union 65

Grady 30

Whiteface 52

Hart 6

Dimmitt 6

Highland Park 27

Guthrie 22

Jayton 70

Pecos 49

Lamesa 54

Crosbyton 28

Lockney 30

Meadow 59

Lorenzo 62

Midland Trinity 0

Lubbock Christian 59

Lake View 14

Lubbock Cooper 65

Monterey 73

Lubbock High 31

Happy 74

McLean 28

Ralls 0

Memphis 49

Shallowater 35

Muleshoe 0

Ropes 56

New Home 8

Floydada 40

Olton 35

Knox City 76

Paducah 44

Anson 6

Post 63

Littlefield 20

River Road 30

Coahoma 52

Roosevelt 0

Roby 20

Seagraves 50

SpringLake-Earth 24

Smyer 14

Rotan 49

Spur 77

Bovina 47

Sudan 19

New Deal 27

Sundown 29

Greenwood 23

Sweetwater 48

Plains 22

Tahoka 30

Hedley 0

Valley 68

Plainview Christian 97

Wichita Christian 96

Petersburg 72

Wilson 8

