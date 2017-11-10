End Zone scores: 11/10

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores:
Hale Center 6
Abernathy 48
WF Notre Dame 0
All Saints 52
O'Donnell 0
Borden County 53
Snyder 25
Brownwood 47
Brownfield 21
Bushland 66
Tulia 7
Canadian 62
Plainview 38
Canyon 28
Kress 52
Cotton Center 6
Sands 62
Dawson 6
Slaton 49
Friona 42
Trinity Christian 10
FW Lake Country 20
Wellman-Union 65
Grady 30
Whiteface 52
Hart 6
Dimmitt 6
Highland Park 27
Guthrie 22
Jayton 70
Pecos 49
Lamesa 54
Crosbyton 28
Lockney 30
Meadow 59
Lorenzo 62
Midland Trinity 0
Lubbock Christian 59
Lake View 14
Lubbock Cooper 65
Monterey 73
Lubbock High 31
Happy 74
McLean 28
Ralls 0
Memphis 49
Shallowater 35
Muleshoe 0
Ropes 56
New Home 8
Floydada 40
Olton 35
Knox City 76
Paducah 44
Anson 6
Post 63
Littlefield 20
River Road 30
Coahoma 52
Roosevelt 0
Roby 20
Seagraves 50
SpringLake-Earth 24
Smyer 14
Rotan 49
Spur 77
Bovina 47
Sudan 19
New Deal 27
Sundown 29
Greenwood 23
Sweetwater 48
Plains 22
Tahoka 30
Hedley 0
Valley 68
Plainview Christian 97
Wichita Christian 96
Petersburg 72
Wilson 8
