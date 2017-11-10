Air Force Veteran is writing books to share a special message

A Lubbock native that was a captain in the Air Force and is now turning his experiences into books.

“In order to avoid the universal draft I hunted around and found a position for myself as an officer in the air force,” Heath Daniels said.

Daniels served as an accounting officer for six years and continued with the reserves for another 20 years after that.

He decided to pursue other avenues of life and became a professor teaching and traveling at different places all over the world.

“In 1999 I got an assignment in Germany a job offer in Germany which I took, and from that point on i moved around the world quite a bit. Including three years in Lebanon,” Daniels said.

He originally had the idea to write a book back in the 80s but wasn’t able to bring it to life until now.

“But I was too busy with a career and a family, but when I was in the middle east I was actually in Turkey," Daniels said. "The ideas came kicking and screaming and I started sitting down and eventually this is what came out of it."

Taking from his different life experiences, he sat down and wrote a couple of books.

“You know here’s a good way to get some messages across but at the same time create exciting adventuresome stories,” said Daniels.

Tolerance, acceptance, diversity, respect are all aspects he hopes people can take away from reading his books.

Daniels is working on a third book that will go along with the other two and should be released in 2018.

To find out more about Daniels books go to http://heathdanielsbooks.com

