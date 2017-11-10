Weekend Weather is a 'Mixed Bag' of good and not so good

There is a mixed bag of weather for your weekend that will start with fog, clouds and chilly morning temps for Saturday, followed by a warmer afternoon; then colder again by Sunday.

Southwest winds at 15-20 mph on Saturday with some limited sunshine, once the fog burns away and the afternoon high should be around the low 70s in Lubbock.

By early Sunday morning another cold front and it's back to northerly winds at 15-20 mph, more clouds and even a chance of some light rain during the day Sunday. The next front will be in by 6 am Sunday and will make the morning cold, lows around 40 degrees and the afternoon high will like stay in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds hang around through Monday and keep the are on the cool side.

