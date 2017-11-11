Tech up 21-7 in second

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are in the middle of a four-game losing streak, going up against the Baylor Bears, a team that clenched its first win of the season last week.

Now Kliff Kingsbury's team has an important win to make up while they travel to Arlington to play against the Bears at 11 a.m. in AT&T Stadium.

Tech was first to score right off the first play as Keke Coutee was able to catch the ball off the kickoff and run it in for a 92-yard touchdown. About 10 minutes were left in the quarter when Baylor was able to make it into the end zone for a touchdown to counter balance Tech's run in.

Tech then was able to regain the lead as Tre King ran in a one-yard touchdown, and Clayton Hatfield was able to make his second successful kick. Once the first quarter came to an end, Tech still had the bal and with 12 minutes in the second Quarterback Nic Shimonek was able to make a successful pass to T.J. Vasher adding to the lead.

