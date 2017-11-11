No. 8 Langston denies Pioneers in season finale

Information courtesy of Wayland Baptist Athletics

Wayland Baptist made a game of it, but in the end the No. 8 Langston Lions won out, claiming a 38-19 Central States Football League victory over the Pioneers on Saturday afternoon at Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldog Stadium.

While Langston (10-0, 8-0 CSFL) completed its first perfect regular season since 1973 and looks forward to hosting its first playoff game in the 100-plus year history of the Oklahoma school, the Pioneers (4-6, 4-4) came up just short of finishing with a break-even record as Wayland closed out its sixth season on the gridiron.

The Pioneers obviously came to play, owning a 6-3 lead late into the second quarter after senior kicker Daniel Martinez booted field goals of 24 and 56 yards to tie his own school record.

But Langston stole the momentum with two touchdowns – on passes from Jaylen Lowe to Cedric Jackson – in the final 2:46 of the first half. After the pair hooked up for a 27-yard score, Langston made the Pioneers pay for an interception with an 18-yard hookup that made it 17-6 at the break.

The teams traded possessions to start the third period before the Lions put together a long drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown run by Tim Whitfield for a 24-6 lead midway through the third.

The Pioneers immediately responded when Mitchell Parsley lofted a 38-yard scoring pass to Ben Owen to get Wayland to within 11 points, 24-13.

Neither offense could muster any points until an interception set up the Lions near midfield. For the third time, Lowe and Jackson connected on a score, this one a 43-yard seam route that made it 31-13 with 8:36 left.

De’Sean Johnson ripped off a 70-yard TD run with four minutes to go, and after a high, short Wayland kickoff didn’t get the ball back for the Pioneers, Langston ended the scoring on a 16-yard scorng run by Whitfield.

Johnson ended with 14 carries for 139 yards, while JyUius Bumpus produced 92 steps on 10 carries. Parsley completed 9-of-31 passes for 127 yards.

On defense, linebacker Michael Nealy was in on 16 tackles while Zac Hollingsworth contributed to 10.

Jackson wound up with 10 catches for 193 yards to lead the Lions. Lowe completed 21-of-34 for 291 yards.