No. 8 Langston denies Pioneers in season finale

Wayland Baptist made a game of it, but in the end the No. 8 Langston Lions won out, claiming a 38-19 Central States Football League victory over the Pioneers on Saturday afternoon at Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldog Stadium.
Wayland Baptist made a game of it, but in the end the No. 8 Langston Lions won out, claiming a 38-19 Central States Football League victory over the Pioneers on Saturday afternoon at Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldog Stadium.
Six-time Olympic medal winning gymnast Aly Raisman says she is among the young women abused by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
Six-time Olympic medal winning gymnast Aly Raisman says she is among the young women abused by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are in the middle of a four-game losing streak, going up against the Baylor Bears, a team that clenched its first win of the season last week.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are in the middle of a four-game losing streak, going up against the Baylor Bears, a team that clenched its first win of the season last week.
In the opening weekend-play of the 2016-17 season, Lubbock Christian University let an eight-point fourth quarter lead slip away in a loss to Colorado State - Pueblo. Friday afternoon at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House,
In the opening weekend-play of the 2016-17 season, Lubbock Christian University let an eight-point fourth quarter lead slip away in a loss to Colorado State - Pueblo. Friday afternoon at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House,