Veterans, Lubbock police officers wed on Veterans Day

As is usually the case Nov. 11, Veterans Day, has a special meaning to many veterans, but this year there are two who are able to associate the date with an extra-special sentiment.

It was at 4 p.m. Saturday Amanda Jackson, an airforce veteran, and Malcolm Jackson, a former marine, said the famous words, 'I do.' Both of whom are armed forces veterans and current patrol officers with the Lubbock Police Department.

"11/11 just happens to be my lucky number, ever since I was small I'd check the time and it is always 11/11," Amanda Jackson said. "So when we spoke about marriage I let him know that 11/11 was special to me. On top of that we graduated a year ago."

After their time in the military both decided to join the Lubbock Police Academy to receive training in an effort to be a police officer with the city. It was in training both met and became friends. After graduating from the academy their friendship took a step up and within the year they became engaged.

Both also graduated from the academy on Nov. 11 of 2016. Because both served with a branch of the military Veterans Day was already something special, but adding onto that a graduation anniversary and wedding date created a trifecta of emotion.

"We always appreciate the thanks coming from everyone and the fact that there's a day dedicated to it makes it really special," Malcolm Jackson said. "That's what makes this day even more special."

Now the couple is able to focus on the children and possibly expanding the family from the children Amanda Jackson already has.

"This was my wish," Amanda Jackson said, "just to be happy."

