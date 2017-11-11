DPS investigating fatal crash near Abernathy

A crash that turned deadly at around 7 p.m. near Abernathy has prompted the help of officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS has been able to confirm one person has died after being thrown out of their vehicle after rolling, according to a news release. The crash was near Farm to Market Road 597 one mile east of Abernathy.

A preliminary investigation has revealed a Chevrolet pickup was driving down the road and lost control when turning on a curve. The truck over-corrected, then rolled. Officers have been able to determine the person was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified at this time.

