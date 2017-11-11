DPS releases name of man killed in Saturday evening crash near Abernathy

Trump taunts Kim Jong Un in tweet: 'I would NEVER call him short and fat'.
President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.
Hundreds of people expected to worship with surviving members of the small Texas church where a shooting rampage left more than two dozen people dead.
Questions about Russian meddling in the 2016 election have followed President Donald Trump overseas to Asia.
Texas DPS has now released the name of a driver who died in a deadly crash near Abernathy, around 7 p.m. Saturday night.
