DPS releases name of man killed in Saturday evening crash near Abernathy

Texas DPS has now released the name of a driver who died in a crash near Abernathy, around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The driver has died after being thrown out of their vehicle. The crash happened near Farm to Market Road 597, one mile east of Abernathy.

DPS says a Chevrolet pickup was driving down the road and lost control when turning on a curve. The truck over-corrected, then rolled. Officers have been able to determine that the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver has been identified as Randy Joe Hood, 60, of Abernathy.

