End Zone scores: 11/11

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic) End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

Here is Pete with all of your Saturday football scores:

Silverton 45
Groom 0

West Texas Odessa 20
Lubbock Titans 66

Six Man Independent Bowl Series

#2 Morton 78
#1 Tyler Heat 51

Temple Centex 40
Kingdom Prep 33

