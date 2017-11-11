End Zone scores: 11/11

Here is Pete with all of your Saturday football scores:
Silverton 45
Groom 0
West Texas Odessa 20
Lubbock Titans 66
Six Man Independent Bowl Series
#2 Morton 78
#1 Tyler Heat 51
Temple Centex 40
Kingdom Prep 33
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.