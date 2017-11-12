Suspect in custody after vehicle stolen at gunpoint near 26th & - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Suspect in custody after vehicle stolen at gunpoint near 26th & T

Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

One juvenile suspect is in custody and police are searching for three other possible suspects after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on Sunday.

Police say a Dodge Charger was stolen in the area of 26th Street and Avenue T around noon.

Officers caught up to the vehicle after it had been disabled near 19th and Avenue T.

One male juvenile is in custody, three other possible suspects were not located.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

