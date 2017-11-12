Klondike Cougars: End Zone Team of the Week

The Klondike Cougars are the End Zone Team of the Week.

They had to beat Hermleigh by at least 12 points to make the playoffs.

Things didn't look good as they were down 4 with 2:40 left in the game. Never giving up, the Cougars made an incredible comeback to win by 12!

They are in the playoffs for just the 2nd time in the last 22 years. Head Coach Dalton DeGraffenreid and the Cougars came to the KCBD Studios to talk about their outstanding efforts to make it into the Texas High School Football playoffs.

