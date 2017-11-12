I Beat Pete: Motorcycle Water Balloon Toss

This week on I Beat Pete, we headed over to Wild West Harley Davidson for a motorcycle water balloon toss.

We would ride slowly on a motorcycle and throw a water balloon up and over a bar and try to catch it. The bar would end up being raised each round, ending in the last round 10 feet high.

The annual Toys for Tots run is Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. If you have a motorcycle, come ride in the group with a police escort as you take part delivering toys to the United States Marine Corps in the Depot District. The run begins at 2 p.m. from Wild West at 5702 58th Street.

This is my 890th challenge, if you have a challenge, please email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

