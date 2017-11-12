KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

LUBBOCK, TX

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down Texas Tech's 38-24 win over the Baylor Bears, with the Lady Raiders loss to Texas State and the Red Raiders 25-point win over South Alabama. 

