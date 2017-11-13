Bobcats spoil Lady Raiders' home opener

Provided by TTU Athletics

Senior Jada Terry led four Lady Raiders in double figures with 22 points, but Texas State senior Taeler Deer propelled the Bobcats to an 87-70 win on Sunday in the 2017-18 season opener at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Deer recorded 25 points in the first half on 10 field goals and closed the game with 44, including 5-of-9 from deep to match the most points ever by a Lady Raider opponent. Minnesota's Carol Ann Shudlick had 44 in an overtime game against Tech in 1993. The 44 points by Deer is the most ever scored by a single player in the United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech trailed by just three after the first quarter as senior Brielle Blair connected on a shot at the buzzer off an underneath inbounds play to make it 26-23, Texas State. Senior Dayo Olabode fueled the Lady Raiders early with eight points, including a pair of buckets from deep.

Tech outshot Texas State, 62 percent to 55 percent, in the first half and held a 17-0 advantage in bench points, highlighted by 13 from senior Jada Terry.

The Bobcats held a 43-39 edge at the half, but extended their lead to 17 after first quarters of action. Sophomore Brittany Brewer ignited the Tech offense in the fourth, scoring six of her 10 points in the final period, before Texas State closed the win.

Junior Recee' Caldwell joined Terry and Brewer in double figures with 13 points, rounding out her game with six rebounds and six assists. Senior Dayo Olabode added 10 points and nine boards, while draining a pair of buckets from deep.

Texas Tech finished with a field goal percentage of 51, compared to Texas State's 52 percent, but the Bobcats connected on 13 threes to outscore the Lady Raiders by 30 from behind the arc.

Sunday's matchup marked the opening game of the season for both squads.

Texas Tech moves to 6-1 all-time against Texas State.

The Lady Raiders have now won 11 of their last 12 home openers.

Texas Tech's starting lineup consisted of Grayson Bright, Recee' Caldwell, Erin Degrate, Brittany Brewer and Dayo Olabode.

The Lady Raiders host their fourth annual Education Day this Wednesday, Nov. 15. Tip off at United Supermarkets Arena is slated for 11 a.m.