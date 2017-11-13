Bobcats spoil Lady Raiders' home opener

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down Texas Tech's 38-24 win over the Baylor Bears, with the Lady Raiders loss to Texas State and the Red Raiders 25-point win over South Alabama.
Senior Jada Terry led four Lady Raiders in double figures with 22 points, but Texas State senior Taeler Deer propelled the Bobcats to an 87-70 win on Sunday in the 2017-18 season opener at the United Supermarkets Arena.
This week on I Beat Pete, we headed over to Wild West Harley Davidson for a motorcycle water balloon toss.
The Klondike Cougars are the End Zone Team of the Week.
