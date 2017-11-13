Lubbock kick-off of hunger and homelessness awareness week

Representatives agencies in the Lubbock community whose goal is to end hunger and homelessness in the Lubbock came together on Monday morning to kick-off the National hunger and homelessness awareness week.

A proclamation was read from councilman Juan Chadis and South Plains Food Bank CEO, David Weaver and South Plains Homeless consortium president, Chad Wheeler spoke on the state of homelessness in Lubbock and encouraged people to find ways to get involved and help local agencies that are working to end homelessness in our community.

"We want to encourage people to make contact with those groups and find ways that you can get involved, give and be a part of the solution," said Wheeler.

For information on how to get involved, visit the South Plains Homeless Consortium website and the South Plains Food Bank website.

