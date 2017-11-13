50 area teams have made the High School Football Playoffs - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

50 area teams have made the High School Football Playoffs

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

2017 High School Football Pairings

Bi-District Round

Region I Class 5A

Division I

  • Monterey at Amarillo High 7 p.m. Friday, Dick Bivins Stadium
  • Lubbock Coronado at Randall 7 p.m. Friday Kimbrough Memorial Stadium

Division II

  • Dumas at Lubbock Cooper 7 p.m. Friday, Pirates Stadium
  • Plainview vs. Abilene Cooper  7 p.m. Friday, Frenship High School

Class 4A

Division I

  • Estacado vs Clint Mountain View 7 p.m. Thursday, Pecos
  • Argyle at Snyder 7 p.m. Friday, Tigers Stadium
  • Levelland vs Clint  7 p.m. Friday, Pecos HS

Division II

  • Seminole vs. Dalhart  7 p.m. Thursday, Greyhound Stadium, Portales, N.M.
  • Monahans vs. Denver City 7 p.m. Thursday, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland
  • Perryton vs. Sweetwater  7 p.m. Thursday, Childress

Class 3A

Division I

  • Shallowater vs Grape Creek  7:30 p.m. Thursday at Snyder HS
  • Wall vs. Friona  7 p.m. Friday, Sweetwater
  • Kermit  vs. Slaton  7 p.m. Saturday at Big Spring High School
  • Muleshoe vs Crane 7 p.m. Friday, Denver City HS

Division II

  • Colorado City vs. Tulia 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Lubbock Cooper
  • Idalou vs Childress  7 p.m. Friday, Shotwell Stadium, Abilene

Class 2A 

Division I

  • Stratford vs. Floydada  7 p.m. Thursday, Dick Bivins Stadium
  • New Deal vs. Sanford-Fritch  4 p.m. Friday, Kimbrough Memorial Stadium
  • Post vs. Ozona 7:30 p.m. Friday, Forsan High School
  • Panhandle vs. Abernathy 7 p.m. Friday, River Road High School
  • West Texas vs. Sundown 4 p.m. Saturday, Kimbrough Memorial Stadium

Division II

  • Lockney vs. Gruver  6:30 p.m., Thursday, Happy State Bank Field at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium
  • Seagraves vs. Sudan  7 p.m., Friday, Levelland High School
  • Farwell  vs. Roscoe  7 p.m., Thursday, Post High School
  • Bovina vs. Tahoka 7:30 p.m. Friday, Littlefield
  • Hamlin at Springlake-Earth 7 p.m. Friday, Springlake-Earth HS

Class 1A 

Division I

  • Anton at Happy  7 p.m. Friday, Cowboy Corral
  • Ropes vs. Spur  7 p.m. Friday, Lockney High School
  • Lorezno vs. Knox City 7:30 p.m. Friday, Guthrie High School
  • McLean vs. Nazareth 6:30 p.m. Friday, Valley High School
  • Borden County vs. Sterling City 7 pm Friday in Roscoe
  • Klondike vs. Garden City 7:30 pm Friday in Blackwell

Division II

  • Follett vs. Silverton 6:30 p.m. Friday, White Deer
  • Amherst at Petersburg 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. New Home High School
  • Whitharral at Motley County 6 p.m. Friday, Southland High School
  • Lefors vs. Valley  7 p.m. Thursday, McLean High School
  • Wellman-Union vs. Balmorhea 7:30 pm Thursday in Rankin
  • Guthrie vs Blackwell 7:30 pm Thursday in Hermleigh
  • Jayton vs Highland 7:30 pm Friday in Hermleigh
  • Sands vs. Grandfalls 6 pm Friday in Robert Lee

TAPPS

  • Arlington Grace Prep at Lubbock Christian 7 pm Friday
  • Trinity Christian vs McKinney Christian Academy 1 pm Saturday in Melissa
  • Dallas Fairhill at All Saints 11 am Saturday
  • Plainview Christian vs. Temple Holy Trinity 4 pm Saturday in Blanket

Home School

  • Lubbock Titans vs. FW THESA 5:30 pm Saturday in Chillicothe

