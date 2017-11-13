Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.
The Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week comes courtesy of the Shallowater Mustangs and Hayden VanderRoest. In Shallowater’s away game against River Road, Hayden takes the punt return for a touchdown.
It was announced today that Red Raider junior wide receiver Keke Coutee was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. On the first play in the game against Baylor, Coutee returned a kickoff 95-yards for a touchdown.
It is every high school athletes dream to sign their letter of intent, and play their respective sport at the next level. Today out in Shallowater, two golfers are living out that dream.
50 area teams have made the High School Football Playoffs 2017. Here are the 2017 high school football pairings.
