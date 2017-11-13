Letter To Santa Official Promotion Rules

Click or tap to submit a Letter to Santa online!

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Raycom Media Inc. KCBD-TV, 5600 Ave A, Lubbock, TX 79404; Teddy Jack’s Hub City Grill, 7205 Milwaulkee Ave, Lubbock, TX. The promotion begins at 12:00 am on December 4th, 2017 and ends on December 22nd, 2017. Entries must be received by end of business closing on December 22nd, 2017. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of Texas. Each entry from an entrant under the age of 18 must have the digital or physical signature of a parent or guardian who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, and who reside in NewsChannel 11’s designated viewing area: Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, King, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Kent, Gaines, Dawson, Borden, and Scurry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KCBD-TV, Yates Flooring Center, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Previous winners are no longer eligible. Only one entry per individual will be accepted. If multiple entries are found, all will be disqualified.

3. How to Enter. There are 3 ways to enter this promotion. Beginning at 12:00 am on December 4th, 2017, individuals can go to Teddy Jack’s Hub City Grill, 7205 Milwaulkee Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424 and complete the entry form. Individuals can also enter by obtaining an entry form, and completing and mailing the entry form to Letters to Santa, KCBD-TV, 5600 Ave A, Lubbock, TX 79404. (Entry forms must include: child’s name, letter to Santa, parent/guardian’s name, parent/guardian’s email address, and parent/guardian’s phone number.) Individuals may also enter by going to www.kcbd.com/letterstosanta and filling out an entry form online. All letters to Santa must be written by a child under the age of 18, with the permission of a parent/guardian over the age of 18. Entries submitted without parental/guardian consent will NOT BE READ and be disqualified from receiving any prizes. Parent/Guardian consent is provided through their written or typed name, email address, and phone number on the entry form. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction.

Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

4. Prize(s) . 3 winners will be awarded with one item from their “wish list” as written in the Letter to Santa that they submitted. The prize may not be sold, traded, or given away without the express written permission from the sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value.

5. How the Prizes are Awarded. Throughout the duration of the contest, 3 winners will be randomly selected. Each of the 3 winners will receive one of the items that they asked for in their “Letter to Santa.” The parent/guardian of the winner will be contacted within 48 hours of the winners’ selection. The winner, along with the parent/guardian of the winner, will need to be available for a promotional announcement of their prize with Santa at the KCBD NewsChannel 11 studio. If the winner and their parent/guardian is unavailable to appear for their promotional announcement, the winner may be disqualified and/or an alternate winner may be selected. The inability of contest Sponsor(s) to contact a potential winner’s parent/guardian may result in disqualification and/or selection of an alternate winner from among all remaining eligible submissions.

6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver’s license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The parent/guardian will need to provide this identification to claim the prize for the winner. The winner(s), travel companion(s), and/or any other persons necessary will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility within 15 days of prize notification, or the prize will be forfeited. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by the time frame given to them by the Sponsor(s), or else the prize will be forfeited.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KCBD-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from KCBD-TV if KCBD-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize(s) may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KCBD-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

9. Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by KCBD-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KCBD-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned, including due to infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion.

10. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KCBD-TV, 5600 Ave A, Lubbock, TX 79404.

Click or tap to submit a Letter to Santa online!