Keke Coutee named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

It was announced today that Red Raider junior wide receiver Keke Coutee was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

On the first play in the game against Baylor, Coutee returned a kickoff 95-yards for a touchdown.

That was the first kickoff return for a touchdown by a Red Raider since 2015.

With this award, Coutee became the fifth Red Raider to receiver a Big 12 weekly award.

This is the first time in school history that five different Red Raiders have been recognized with a weekly conference award.

