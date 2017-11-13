Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week

Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week (Source: Pollard Friendly Ford) Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week (Source: Pollard Friendly Ford)
SHALLOWATER, TX (KCBD) -

The Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week comes courtesy of the Shallowater Mustangs and Hayden VanderRoest.

In Shallowater’s away game against River Road, Hayden takes the punt return for a touchdown.

In the game, he recorded two punt return touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and two fumble recoveries.

By winning the Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week, Hayden VanderRoest will receive a 500$ scholarship to the school of his choice. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly