The Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week comes courtesy of the Shallowater Mustangs and Hayden VanderRoest.

In Shallowater’s away game against River Road, Hayden takes the punt return for a touchdown.

In the game, he recorded two punt return touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and two fumble recoveries.

By winning the Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week, Hayden VanderRoest will receive a 500$ scholarship to the school of his choice.

