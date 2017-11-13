Shallowater athletes sign letter of intents

It is every high school athletes dream to sign their letter of intent and play their respective sport at the next level.

Today out in Shallowater, two golfers are living out that dream.

As Samantha Blount and Ashton Mangum, both signed their letter of intent today to play golf at LCU.

Both golfers say this is a dream come true, and that they couldn't be happier to sign with Lubbock Christian University.

"I am so excited to go to LCU, I have a ton of friends there and I love the coach," Samantha Blount said. "I am just very excited and I am looking forward to my journey."

"I am so excited to continue my career with her (Samantha Blount), she is such a blessing in my life and I was so excited to sign to LCU," Ashton Magnum said. "Because coach belt has been such a blessing in my life too and he is so sweet. I can't wait to play golf for LCU and be a Lady Chap."

