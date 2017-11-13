Jury selection underway: Accused burglar on trial after being shot by homeowner

The revelations are sure to increase calls in Congress to have Trump Jr. testify publicly as part of several committee probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Democratic lawmakers contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.
AP Exclusive: AP analysis details how Russian agents on Twitter tried to deflect bad news around Trump's election campaign in 2016 and refocused criticism on mainstream media and Clinton campaign.
Registration is underway for Parks and Recreation's annual Thanksgiving Camps being held Monday-Wednesday, November 20-23, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. These camps are for youth ages 6 to 12 years old. Activities will include arts and crafts, games, and indoor recreation activities.
If Moore were to win, there's no precedent in the Senate for refusing to seat him. But the Senate could immediately move to expel him.
