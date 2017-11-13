Jury selection underway: Accused burglar on trial after being sh - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Jury selection underway: Accused burglar on trial after being shot by homeowner

By Caitlyn Nix, News Reporter
Clayton Ross Fillingim (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Clayton Ross Fillingim (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Clayton Fillingim was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony in October 2016. 

Fillingim was shot by the homeowner during the reported attempted burglary.

Police say Fillinghim broke into a home in the 3700 block of 38th street.

In 2016, KCBD reported that the Lubbock Police Department said the victims of the burglary were a family of six. They reported to police they were sleeping when the suspect broke IN through a back door and entered the kitchen. One of the victims reported to the parents there was an unknown man in the home. 

The father warned the suspect that he had a gun and that police were on their way.

According to police, Fillingim then told the family to get out of the house and began pouring lighter fluid on the floor in an attempt to light it on fire.

The father says he told the suspect to stop or he would shoot.

The suspect became more agitated and began approaching him when the father shot him in the stomach.

KCBD will provide updates as the trial begins online and on the KCBD app.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

