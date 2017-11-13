Water off, boil water notice issued in Tahoka after water line b - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Water off, boil water notice issued in Tahoka after water line break

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
TAHOKA, TX (KCBD) -

City of Tahoka officials say construction issues have caused an 8-inch water line to break.

The water has been turned off and will be turned back on when the break is repaired.

A boil water notice has been issued for all Tahoka residents affected by the water main break.

