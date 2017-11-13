Tips to Quit for the Great American Smoke-Out

A life-threatening heart emergency can spell financial doom for people who don't have health insurance, a pair of new studies shows.
Nearly half of all adult Americans will be considered to have high blood pressure under new guidelines issued Monday by the nation's top heart health organizations.
Cutting back on salt, along with following the highly recommended "DASH" diet, can beat back high blood pressure in adults, new research shows.
A new study reassuringly reports sexual activity very rarely causes cardiac arrest
If you love to while away a weekend watching a season's worth of episodes from a favorite TV series, you may inadvertently put yourself at risk for developing a dangerous blood clot.
Requiring calorie counts on menus may pay off in the war on obesity.
