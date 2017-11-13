One TTU student will win a car, winner announced during TTU vs TCU game

There will be one lucky student at the Texas Tech Football game on Saturday, November 18 as Reagor-Dykes wants to help pack the Jones AT&T Stadium.

The winner will be able to drive off in a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. The winning student will be announced during the 4th quarter and must be in attendance to win.The TTU vs. TCU game starts at 11 a.m.

Reagor-Dykes wants all students to show up, be loud, wear red and stay through the 4th quarter of the game. It is the senior day game.

