One TTU student will win a car, winner announced during TTU vs TCU game

One TTU student will win a car, winner announced during TTU vs T - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
(Source: TTU Football) (Source: TTU Football)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

There will be one lucky student at the Texas Tech Football game on Saturday, November 18 as Reagor-Dykes wants to help pack the Jones AT&T Stadium.

The winner will be able to drive off in a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. The winning student will be announced during the 4th quarter and must be in attendance to win.The TTU vs. TCU game starts at 11 a.m.

Reagor-Dykes wants all students to show up, be loud, wear red and stay through the 4th quarter of the game. It is the senior day game.

