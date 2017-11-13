First Alert Forecast: Warmer with some sunshine

Sun will once again return to the region for several days, starting Tuesday afternoon. A return of stronger southwest winds will bring in drier air, helping to break-up the clouds and in turn start a brief warming trend.

The warming trend will last today before another fast moving cold front arrives early Wednesday and brings the temps back to near or below normal. Rain is not expected with the next front, but fog may return by the early morning hours on Thursday morning.

You can expect daytime temps to climb to the mid-70s today, then fall to the 40s and 30s by Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Afternoon highs will stay in the 60s on Wednesday and move back to the 70s on Thursday.

Warmer temps will last until early Saturday when another fast front brings a shot of colder air to the region.

