DPS investigating double-fatality crash south of Tahoka

DPS investigating double-fatality crash south of Tahoka

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
TAHOKA, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety is working a double-fatality crash south of Tahoka on U.S. 87 early Tuesday morning. 

According to Sergeant John Gonzalez, the preliminary investigation indicates a Ford Expedition was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and collided into a Ford pickup truck that was traveling southbound around 5:30 Tuesday morning. The crash happened about 4 miles south of Tahoka. 

Gonzalez says both vehicles ended up in the center median.

The crash is still under investigation. 

