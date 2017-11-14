DPS investigating double-fatality crash south of Tahoka

The Texas Department of Public Safety is working a double-fatality crash south of Tahoka on U.S. 87 early Tuesday morning.

According to Sergeant John Gonzalez, the preliminary investigation indicates a Ford Expedition was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and collided into a Ford pickup truck that was traveling southbound around 5:30 Tuesday morning. The crash happened about 4 miles south of Tahoka.

Gonzalez says both vehicles ended up in the center median.

The crash is still under investigation.

