Adopted children removed from home, 51 animals found in unsanitary living conditions

A Lubbock woman has been charged with child endangerment after 28 dogs, 20 cats, two chickens and a lizard were found living inside a home with her and three children between the ages of 14 and 9.

According to court documents, the odor coming from the closed front door took the breath of several adults and at least one investigator reports the smell of animal waste was on her clothing after she left the house. The house is in the 2100 block of 65th Street, according to the court documents.

The documents say a complaint was made on Oct. 16 about animal feces on the front porch and yard. The yard also had trash, overgrown weeds and was very unkempt. Child Protective Services was also called

During the investigation, 29-year-old Kristina Marie Kizer told officials she had been rescuing animals for a while and it "just got a little out of hand." She blamed the conditions of her home on her medical condition and taking in so many animals. She told investigators she reached out several times to different shelters and asked them to come pick up their animals. She said she agreed to take the animals in temporarily but it became permanent. She told investigators it soon got out of hand and she was too embarrassed to ask for help.

According to the documents, Kizer was a foster parent in Las Vegas and adopted the three children while in Las Vegas.

An investigator reported animal feces throughout the house, encrusted in the carpets and on the children's beds and bedding. The investigator noted trash, dirt and debris everywhere, and mosquitos, gnats and flies inside the home.

The children were removed from the home and Kizer was arrested. The children were placed in a foster home. The animals were released to the Animal Control Services. Some of the animals were reported to be malnourished.

