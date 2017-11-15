United Blood Services asking for donations during the holiday season

More than 135 pints of blood are used a day in Lubbock, and during the holiday season, the need increases with more surgeries scheduled and more people on the road.

United Blood Services is asking people to come in and donate before they get busy with their holiday preparations.

Donating blood takes about an hour.

Brandon Baker, one of the managers at United Blood Services, says to help more people come in and donate, he wants them to remember where the blood is going.

"I think the biggest thing I would tell people is, don't donate blood for United Blood Services, donate blood for the hospital patients. Those hospital patients are also away from their families during the holidays, and they don't have a choice on being away or not. They really do need that blood, and it's a difference in them being able to come home quickly, and maybe not being able to come home as quickly."

Baker says with the cancer centers in the city, they are always in need of platelet donations, especially considering those donations only last five days.

To schedule an appointment at the Lubbock Donor Center, click here.

