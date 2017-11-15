Lubbock woman indicted after being accused of murdering husband in August

A Lubbock woman has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of murder. She is accused of murdering her husband Randale Stewart.

LaSherria Hastings, 28, is accused of fatally stabbing her husband on the morning of Sunday, August 20, 2017.

LPD responded to a call in the 5800 block of Avenue G around 5:51 a.m. The caller reported a fight happened outside a residence and said a man had been stabbed.

Through the course of the investigation, information led officers to believe Hastings was the suspect in the murder. While cooperating with investigators at the Lubbock Police Department, Hastings was taken into custody.

Hastings is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

