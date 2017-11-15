Man indicted on aggravated assault charge, accused of repeatedly running over pedestrian

A Lubbock man has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury after being accused of running over a pedestrian in the parking lot of Racer Classic Car Wash on May 17, 2017.

Donald Carpenter was in critical condition after the incident.

Representatives from Racer said Carpenter was hit by a disgruntled former employee who was leaving the business after an argument with employees.

The disgruntled former employee was identified as 20-year-old Dakota James Griffin.

The president of Racer Classic Car Wash said Griffin was fired that day, left and came back to talk to a manager. When he left again, he backed up from his parking spot and ran over the customer.

