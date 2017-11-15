Court documents: Driver's BAC at 0.23 during fatal wrong-way crash in Lubbock

A Lubbock County Grand Jury indicted 26-year-old Alexander May of Midland for manslaughter in a wrong-way accident that killed Jonathan Pesqueda on August 3. The police report states May was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289, near the Indiana exit when he hit Pesqueda's Monte Carlo with his Toyota Tacoma.

According to court documents, May and his passenger, Cody James, had been drinking at Nick's Sports Grill and Lounge and Cricket's Grill and Draft House in the hours leading up to the crash. While investigating the accident, officers found a clear baggie of a white powdery substance inside May's pickup. Tests later revealed the powder was cocaine.

Through the investigation, documents reveal police officers obtained surveillance footage from the Science Spectrum and Trinity Church that showed May driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the South Loop. Accident investigators added in their report that May was driving close to 90 miles per hour right before the accident.

The arrest warrant states May's blood alcohol content the night of the accident was 0.23, which is nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08.

