Hockley County Sheriff's Office searching for Stacey Neufeld

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office is searching for Stacey Neufeld, wanted for Possession of Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1, < 1 gram.

The warrant is also a motion to Proceed With Adjudication of Guilt. the case is from 2013.

If anyone has any information about her location, authorities ask that you contact the Sheriff's Office at 806-894-3126 or your local law enforcement agency.

Authorities remind citizens, please do not attempt to apprehend Ms. Neufeld, consider all suspects innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law, and remember all callers may remain anonymous.

