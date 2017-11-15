Hockley County Sheriff's Office searching for Stacey Neufeld - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hockley County Sheriff's Office searching for Stacey Neufeld

Provided by Hockley County Sheriff's Office Provided by Hockley County Sheriff's Office

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office is searching for Stacey Neufeld, wanted for Possession of Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1, < 1 gram.

The warrant is also a motion to Proceed With Adjudication of Guilt. the case is from 2013.

If anyone has any information about her location, authorities ask that you contact the Sheriff's Office at 806-894-3126 or your local law enforcement agency.

Authorities remind citizens, please do not attempt to apprehend Ms. Neufeld, consider all suspects innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law, and remember all callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly